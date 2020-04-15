Bomikhal bears the load, Odisha tally touches 60

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Tuesday reported five new cases with Bomikhal and Jharpada areas of Bhubaneswar continuing to be the hotbed of Covid-19 spread in the State. Four cases were detected in the hotspots of the Capital City and one in Jajpur district taking the State tally to 60. As many as 564 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the State rose to 41, of which Bhubaneswar accounts for 33 alone.

While 18 persons have recovered, only one death has been reported till date. Patient No. 56, a 66-year-old man from Jajpur, has left the district administration in a tizzy as he has come in contact with a number of persons before being tested positive. He had returned from Kolkata on March 29 when the lockdown was in force. The man along with 17 others had travelled from Babughat to Sathipur in Jajpur in a van on March 28 night. He then took a fish transport vehicle to Ganeshpur from where he walked down to Jajpur Town. He remained in home quarantine till April 13.

He has been shifted to Ashwini Covid Hospital at Cuttack. The three new cases from Bomikhal include two men and a woman. They are neighbours of the previous cases detected from the locality recently and h a v e b e e n asymptomatic.

Patient No. 59, a 75-year-old man and Patient No. 58, a 51-year-old woman remained in their respective homes in an apartment in Jaydurga Nagar from March 22 to April 13 due to lockdown while Patient No. 57, a 50-year-old man, occasionally visited vegetable shops near Ganesh Mandap, Reliance Fresh near Over Bridge besides Bomikhal and Rasulgarh markets. They were tested as part of active surveillance and have been admitted to KIMS Covid Hospital. So far, 18 positive cases have been detected in Bomikhal where three siblings initially tested positive 10 days back.

Odisha Covid tally touches 60 In Jharpada, a 51-year-old man, a contact of Patient No. 42, who died recently, has tested positive. The Patient No. 60 was asymptomatic and had visited Kesura Bazaar, Rasulgarh Haat and Palasuni for grocery and vegetables before being confirmed with the infection. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said contact tracing of the fresh cases from Jajpur and Bhubaneswar is on. “Surveillance teams have been engaged to find out the people who have come in contact with the patients and get them tested. The locality of the Patient No. 56 has been declared a containment zone,” he said.