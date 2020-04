By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : An awareness- cum-medical camp was organised by Temurpalli based 160 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) at Kukurkund village on the foothills of Tulasi reserve forest here on Tuesday.

The personnel distributed masks and sensitised the villagers on the precautionary measures needed to prevent coronavirus infection. The medical team of the unit screened the villagers and provided free medicines to them.