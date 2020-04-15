Civic body chairperson stitches masks for poor

AK Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when those in need are unable to buy masks, Sunabeda Municipality Chairperson Subhashree Mallick has taken up the responsibility of stitching and distributing it among the poor free of cost.When State Government made it mandatory to wear masks while stepping out of house last week, Mallick realised that there are many in Sunabeda town who cannot afford to buy one.

Subhashree Mallick helping a

woman wear mask I Express

She procured cotton fabric and began stitching masks. In a day, Mallick would stitch 50 to 60 masks and distribute them among the needy free of cost.

She spends Rs 5 per mask and so far, the Mallick has distributed around 3000 masks in the town. Emulating her, several other women activists have also began manufacturing and distributing masks.

“A mask is the last thing on the mind of poor people who are struggling for food now. So I decided to provide masks to them free of cost”, said Mallick, who also informs people about the necessity of wearing a mask.