‘Corona Fighters’ deliver food to needy

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a bid to ease the pain of life under lockdown, some like-minded youths of Bargarh town have joined hands to provide food and ration free to the poor. As many as 11 youths, including three businessmen, have formed a group ‘Corona Fighters’ and have been distributing dry food and groceries to the needy people since the day one of the lockdown. This apart, they are distributing masks and hand gloves free to people to combat the deadly virus.

Mausam Mishra, a member of Corona Fighters, said initially, they had planned to provide food and ration to people residing in the slums of Bargarh town. Subsequently, they came to know that many poor people have not received PDS items due to lack of ration cards. Besides, many migrant workers were stranded in the town without food due to the lockdown.

Till date, the group has distributed rice, pulses, onion, potato and edible oil to at least 500 needy people. This apart, suji, flattened rice, jaggery and biscuits besides soaps have been provided to 8,500 needy persons in different parts of the district. They have also distributed about 5,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to people.

Mishra said before launching their initiative, the group took permission from Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Padhan. “The district administration has extended full support to our initiative and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya is help us in our efforts,” he said.The group has created a WhatsApp group through which members are getting information about people in need of food during the lockdown. Besides, they are also receiving calls from local youths.The group members have resolved to continue distribution of food to the needy till the end of the second phase of lockdown.