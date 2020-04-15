STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Corona Fighters’ deliver food to needy

In a bid to ease the pain of life under lockdown, some like-minded youths of Bargarh town have joined hands to provide food and ration free to the poor.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

A member of Corona Fighters distributing food to the needy | Express

A member of Corona Fighters distributing food to the needy | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a bid to ease the pain of life under lockdown, some like-minded youths of Bargarh town have joined hands to provide food and ration free to the poor. As many as 11 youths, including three businessmen, have formed a group ‘Corona Fighters’ and have been distributing dry food and groceries to the needy people since the day one of the lockdown. This apart, they are distributing masks and hand gloves free to people to combat the deadly virus.

Mausam Mishra, a member of Corona Fighters, said initially, they had planned to provide food and ration to people residing in the slums of Bargarh town. Subsequently, they came to know that many poor people have not received PDS items due to lack of ration cards. Besides, many migrant workers were stranded in the town without food due to the lockdown. 

Till date, the group has distributed rice, pulses, onion, potato and edible oil to at least 500 needy people. This apart, suji, flattened rice, jaggery and biscuits besides soaps have been provided to 8,500 needy persons in different parts of the district. They have also distributed about 5,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to people.

Mishra said before launching their initiative, the group took permission from Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Padhan. “The district administration has extended full support to our initiative and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya is help us in our efforts,” he said.The group has created a WhatsApp group through which members are getting information about people in need of food during the lockdown. Besides, they are also receiving calls from local youths.The group members have resolved to continue distribution of food to the needy till the end of the second phase of lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corona Fighters lockdown COVID Warrior Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp