Coronavirus stats levelling in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the coronavirus statistics are levelling in the State. Odisha has reported 60 cases of Covid-19 including five which tested positive today.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the coronavirus statistics are levelling in the State. Odisha has reported 60 cases of Covid-19 including five which tested positive today. There has been one death but the recoveries from active cases have been fast which has come as an encouragement.

Taking stock of the preparations through video conferencing, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved by the State. “I am pleased to see coronavirus statistics are levelling in the State and going down. It is a good sign,” he said and thanked people, doctors, nurses, health workers, people engaged in sanitation and the officials working round-the-clock to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He was also pleased with commencement of testing facilities at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur and directed officials to take steps to start a coronavirus testing centre at VIMSAR-Burla by April 16.In a bid to intensify its fight against Covid-19, Naveen asked Health and Family Welfare department to make corona hospitals operational in all the 30 districts within a week. The Government has, so far, established 20 dedicated hospitals in 18 districts and plans to increase the bed capacity to 6,000 by month-end.

He also instructed officials to provide training to personnel from police, administration and others deployed in containing Covid-19 infection. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed the Chief Minister that as of now around 1.5 lakh personnel of various organisations have been given training on containment at different levels.

Expressing concern over complaints of domestic violence during lockdown, the Chief Minister asked the Director General of Police to deal with such cases with an iron hand. He directed the DGP to receive complaints of domestic violence over phone and provide assistance to the victims.

