By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Odisha Government maintained that the relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors will continue but by strictly observing social distancing and other protocols. The State Government had already extended the lockdown to April 30 but on Monday came up with relaxations for agriculture and allied sectors along with other areas to gradually step up economic and livelihood activities.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in a highlevel meeting through video-conferencing here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed all departments and police to ensure that all farm work, transport and marketing of agri-produce should carry on unhindered. Agricultural activities including harvesting of crops, transportation of produce and agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides have been allowed during the lockdown period.

Besides, outlets for sale of agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides have been allowed to remain open for a specific period in the day. The outlets have been asked to ensure availability and sale of inputs by maintaining social distancing.

Farm relaxation to continue amid lockdown extension

The State Government has announced that there is no need for vehicle passes for transportation of agri-produce. Police have been instructed to ensure that movement of agriculture products do not stop. Movement of farm machinery and workshops for repair and maintenance have also been allowed to remain open.

Chief spokesperson on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi stated that the State Government has taken steps for procurement of Rabi produce like green gram, black gram, groundnut and sunflower for which procurement centres have been opened. Farmers have been advised to enrol their names in e-Samrudhi portal of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (Nafed), he said.

Vegetable growers (specifically watermelon, tomato and brinjal) have been advised to dispose of their produce in nearby markets in consultation with local horticulture officials.

Farmers have also been advised to engage combine harvester for timely harvesting of paddy except those enrolled under seed production programme.Bagchi said farmers should avail crop loan facilities for taking up kharif cultivation. For obtaining crop advisory provided through ‘Ama Krushi’ and ‘M-Kisan’, they can enrol in the services by giving a missed call to 0674-6667171.

Agri relief

All farm work, transport and marketing of agri-produce allowed

Steps taken for procurement of Rabi produce

Vegetable growers advised to dispose of their produce in nearby markets

Crop advisory provided through ‘Ama Krushi’ and ‘M-Kisan’ services