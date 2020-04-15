Govt comes to rescue of ration card holders in distress in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking swift action against a PDS dealer of Nimapara block in Puri district for cheating customers in weights and measures, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain on Tuesday directed Puri Collector to suspend his retail license.After receiving complaints of cheating by PDS dealer Gobinda Chandra Sahu from people of Haripur panchayat of Nimapara block, the Minister asked Puri Collector Balwant Singh to take immediate action against the dealer.

On learning that a widow of Kenduguda village of Doraguda panchayat in Koraput district was deprived of her PDS ration for about a year, Swain directed the district administration to resolve the matter without delay.With allegations of large scale irregularities in distribution of ration under public distribution system, Swain further directed the district supply officer to inquire into the matter and submit a report to the Government.

On the instruction of the Minister, the supply officer restored supply of ration to Gourimal Kuldeep, a beneficiary under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, of Rengiaguda village of Padmapur panchayat of the district. Kuldeep was denied the ration provided for three months in advance by the local dealers for some unknown reason.

The district administration swung into action and provided rice for three months in advance and `1,000 relief as announced by the State Government.After reports about distress condition of an old lady of Keisinga block of Kalahandi district was published in a section of the media, Swain asked the district authority to provide her ration and financial relief of `1,000. Amid lockdown, the widow was going without food as she is not covered under the food security programme.