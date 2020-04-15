Jackfruit growers of Koraput in distress

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The restrictions on transport activities amid the lockdown have brought misery for jackfruit farmers of Koraput district who are now staring at huge losses due to total failure of the marketing network. Farmers of Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamataput, Narayanpatna, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma, Laxmipur and Dasmantpur usually produce over 5,000 tonne of jackfruit every year. The harvesting and marketing activities are carried out in March to April.

“There has been a bumper production of jackfruit in the district but takers are few this year due to the restrictions on movement of trucks. We are unable to market our produce due to the lockdown,” said Pramod Mishra, a farmer from Boipariguda. As there is less consumption in the local tribal areas, the producers prefer to sell their produce in neighbouring Raipur district of Chhattishgarh. However, soon after the restrictions were imposed, transportation activities came to a standstill.

Sources said transporters are facing difficulties to pass through different checkpoints set up in border areas of both the States as jackfruit is not considered an essential commodity. Last year, the district unit of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) had engaged around 1,000 members of local self-help groups (SHGs) for making chips from jackfruit.

The SHGs had even produced over 300 quintal of jackfruit chips. However, SHGs have failed to come to the rescue of jackfruit farmers this year due to the enforcement of social distancing norms. District deputy chief executive officer of ORMAS K Roshan said marketing of jackfruit has been affected amid the coronavirus crisis. Production of chips and marketing opportunities will be ensured after the lockdown is lifted.