Ration delay: MP warns action against officials

The sarpanches alleged that the panchayat executive officers (PEOs) are unable to distribute PDS rice among the beneficiaries due to the neglect of the BDO.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu on Tuesday warned of taking legal action against Suliapada block officials over alleged irregularities in distribution of PDS ration and financial assistance to beneficiaries. The MP’s warning came after sarpanch of 14 panchayats of Sulipada met him over the issue on the day. “Many beneficiaries are yet to get ration and assistance of `1,000 from the Government in the block. The sarpanchs have accused the block development officer (BDO) of Suliapada of the delay. I will lodge an FIR against the officials concerned after holding discussions with the Collector,” said Tudu.

Collector Vineet Vardwaj said there has been a misunderstanding between the PEOs and the BDO. “There are around 26,000 beneficiaries in the block of whom 2,000 have already received PDS ration and the financial assistance. We are carrying out the the distribution drive in a phased manner and all beneficiaries will be covered soon,” he added.

