STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Retailers unhappy with Berhampur Municipal Corporation diktat

They further claimed that though shopkeepers at Bada Bazaar are abiding by the social distancing norm, it is impossible to prevent gathering due to narrow lanes.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

An employee collects lentils from a container inside a grocery store. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing among retailers of Bada Bazaar following the directive of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to close grocery and vegetable shops in seven streets of the city.The BeMC on Monday said since shopkeepers are not following the social distancing guideline despite repeated requests, their establishments will be closed from Tuesday noon till further orders. However, the civic body has exempted wholesale grocery dealers from its order.

As per the order, a total of 250 shops have been asked to close. Sources said the retailers in these seven areas had already stocked their outlets with plenty of commodities and vegetables, which are perishable items. “The civic body has asked us to sell or shift our stocks in a short span of time which is a difficult task under these circumstances,” alleged the retailers.

They further claimed that though shopkeepers at Bada Bazaar are abiding by the social distancing norm, it is impossible to prevent gathering due to narrow lanes.On Tuesday, a group of shopkeepers met BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore and apprised him of their difficulties. They complained that they will be seriously affected due to the sudden decision. “It is impossible for us to sell all the stock, particularly the perishable items, at such a short notice,” they said.

The retailers further said since the entire market area has adequate deployment of police personnel to enforce social distancing norms, they should be allowed to open their shops.However, official sources said the BeMC authorities refused to revoke the order but agreed to provide temporary selling points for potatoes and onions. The civic body has also requisitioned seven schools where temporary wholesale points will be set up. While four schools are located within 1-1.5 km from Bada Bazaar, the rest are at a distance of around 3 km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Retailers Berhampur Municipal Corporation
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp