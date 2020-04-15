Shutdown at Bisra for 48 hrs more

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shutdown at the containment zone of Bisra was extended for another 48 hours on Tuesday. The containment zone restrictions will remain in place till 11.30 am on April 16.Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the extension was required as the situation is not normal yet. If required, shutdown in the area may be extended further.

Multiple teams of the district health administration are carrying out massive contact tracing exercise at the Covid-19 hotspot to identify those who might have come in direct or indirect contact of two positive patients of the hotspot. Persons with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) are also being tracked for medical assistance. Four Rapid Response Teams of doctors and para-medical staff have also been deployed. Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani informed that three platoons of police force have been manning the containment zone in three shifts.