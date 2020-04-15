Third Covid hospital comes up in Puri  

By Express News Service

PURI/BALANGIR : A 100-bed Covid hospital was made operational in Puri on Tuesday. The new facility will operate from the newly-constructed building of Jagannath Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) along the Puri-Konark marine drive road. With this, the total number Covid hospitals in Puri has increased to three with a total bed capacity of 200. Earlier, a 40-bed corona hospital was opened on the campus of infectious diseases hospital (IDH) at Red Cross road in the city. Another hospital with 60-bed capacity was commissioned on the campus of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College.

Collector Balwant Singh said these three Covid hospitals are equipped with the necessary equipment and adequate medicines. Personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been provided to doctors, paramedics and healthcare staff posted at these dedicated hospitals.

So far, no coronavirus patient has been admitted to any of these facilities. Similarly, a 200-bed Covid hospital started functioning from the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Balangir from Monday. A team of 50-60 personnel including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, bio-medical engineers, electrical engineers and housekeeping staff from KIMS, Bhubaneswar have been deployed at the hospital, equipped with 20 ICUs. The facility has hi-tech ambulances and 24-hour electricity back-up.