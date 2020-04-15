STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Third Covid hospital comes up in Puri  

Collector Balwant Singh said these three Covid hospitals are equipped with the necessary equipment and adequate medicines.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 PURI/BALANGIR : A 100-bed Covid hospital was made operational in Puri on Tuesday. The new facility will operate from the newly-constructed building of Jagannath Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) along the Puri-Konark marine drive road. With this, the total number Covid hospitals in Puri has increased to three with a total bed capacity of 200. Earlier, a 40-bed corona hospital was opened on the campus of infectious diseases hospital (IDH) at Red Cross road in the city. Another hospital with 60-bed capacity was commissioned on the campus of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College.

Collector Balwant Singh said these three Covid hospitals are equipped with the necessary equipment and adequate medicines. Personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been provided to doctors, paramedics and healthcare staff posted at these dedicated hospitals. 

So far, no coronavirus patient has been admitted to any of these facilities. Similarly, a 200-bed Covid hospital started functioning from the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Balangir from Monday. A team of 50-60 personnel including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, bio-medical engineers, electrical engineers and housekeeping staff from KIMS, Bhubaneswar have been deployed at the hospital, equipped with 20 ICUs. The facility has hi-tech ambulances and 24-hour electricity back-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp