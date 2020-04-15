When cops turn messiah for the hungry

Sanjay Kumar Mishra By

Express News Service

BALANGIR: In the Maoist-affected villages of Turekela block, police and security personnel have donned a new role. Besides maintaining law and order and enforcing the lockdown, the men in uniform are now feeding the hungry and destitute in 10 villages every day. The initiative was started by Satyajit Kandelkar, who is heading the District Voluntary Force (DVF) unit in Balangir, immediately after lockdown. Satyajit, who was earlier IIC of Turekela, is known among villagers of the block for his anti-Maoist operations.

Realising that many destitute and poor may not find food due to the lockdown, he hired some youths to cook meals for distribution. In the initial three days, Satyajit distributed 150 meals among villagers in Turekela and five adjoining villages.However, the DVF in-charge realised that there are many more hungry mouths that need to be fed. He approached the IIC of Turekela police station Kamal Behera, Kantabanji police station SDPO Saroj Mohapatra and SOG Commandant Nishant Biswal to help with funds for the purpose. And they readily agreed.

With their help, the number of meals increased and the humanitarian gesture found many appreciators in the police department of the district besides, SOG and DVF jawans who decided to contribute. As many as 11 DVF and 30 SOG jawans besides, 20 police officers also stepped forward to fund Satyajit’s novel initiative to feed hungry people during lockdown.

The core team of Satyajit, Saroj, Kamal and Nishant decided to use the funds to start a small kitchen in Turekela village where the food is cooked by security personnel. Satyajit along with other staff distribute it among villagers in vehicles while adhering to the social distancing protocol.

Currently, they are spending at least `5000 per day to provide food to 2000 people in 10 villages. “There are many destitute and mentally-challenged people in these villages who wait for our team to arrive everyday so that they can have their food. We will continue this initiative till the lockdown ends”, said Satyajit.