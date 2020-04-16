STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babies in their arms, these women fight coronavirus war

Their work starts early in the morning and continues till noon. In between, they take breaks to feed the children.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:15 AM

The women workers speaking to villagers about Coronavirus safety measures | express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Motherhood hasn’t stopped these women workers at the grassroots from embracing new responsibilities of creating awareness on coronavirus and keeping a track of migrants who have returned to their village.

Carrying infants in their arms, an ASHA worker and anganwadi worker have been carrying out door-to-door awareness drives, giving lessons to people on hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in Mundaguda village under Challanguda panchayat limits in Korukonda block. While ASHA worker Balmati Halwa is mother of a seven-month-old, anganwadi worker Sumita Halwa’s child is five-month-old.Aware that the infants are being exposed to the risks, both Sumita and Balmati said they have no other option but to carry their children along with them every day. “We have no other alternative but to take our children along. There is no one in home to take care of our children”, said Balmati.

Their work starts early in the morning and continues till noon. In between, they take breaks to feed the children. “It is paramount that villagers know about safety measures to be taken to keep infection at bay. Not many are educated here and do not understand the seriousness of the issue so we are required to tell them everyday about the importance of not stepping out of their homes, hand washing, wearing masks and adhering to social distancing protocol”, said Sumitra. This apart, the two women visit houses of migrants labourers under isolation to ensure that none violates the quarantine norms.CDPO Renubala Sahu said she has asked ICDS supervisors of the block to ensure that the two workers do not take their infants along with them when they step out for awareness drives.

