Coronavirus hospital at Kalahandi, 5T Secretary reviews work

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: A 50-bed dedicated Covid hospital was opened in Kalahandi district on Wednesday in the presence of 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Special Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra.

The hospital which has been set up on the premises of Government Engineering College at Singhajharan,7 km from Bhawanipatna, will be upgraded into a 200-bed hospital with six ICUs within a week. Pandian and Mohapatra reviewed work on the hospital and measures undertaken for complete lockdown along with district administration officials.

This apart, five swab collection centres were opened in the district on the day. They were opened at Group-D Employees Bhawan at Bhawanipatna, Boys High School at Dharamgarh, Khamarhaldi UP School at Golamunda, Junagarh High School and Government High School in Ward 6 at Kesinga. Earlier, swab collection was done by two laboratory technicians at the night shelter of district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna. At least 12 more laboratory technicians have been trained for swab collection in the new centres. Besides, a fleet of 10 ambulances has been readied to transport suspected cases to hospitals and institutional quarantine centres.

Pandian and Mohapatra also reviewed progress of the Covid-19 hospital being set up at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur.During their visit to the town on the day, the senior officers reviewed availability of manpower, medicines and other infrastructure at the upcoming facility and expressed satisfaction over the work. They assured to extend all assistance and asked the officials concerned to complete the work on the hospital at the earliest. The Covid-19 hospital will have 200 beds including 20 for intensive care. Sources said work on the hospital is going on in full swing and the ICU beds have already been procured.

Since the Covid-19 hospital will function from the DHH, the district administration here had decided to provide 24X7 health services at two Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the city. Patients, admitted to the DHH, were recently shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. Similarly, patients admitted to the gynaecology ward and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital will soon be shifted to a few private nursing homes in the city.

Later, the 5T Secretary and the Development Commissioner held discussions with DIG, NR, Himansu Lal on law and order situation in Sambalpur range. They directed Lal to ensure smooth movement of agriculture produce in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir and Sonepur districts.The officials also held discussions with the Collectors of the five districts on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NEW FACILITIES

Covid-19 hospital at Kalahandi district will be upgraded to a 200-bed facility within a week
Another dedicated hospital coming up at Sambalpur with 200 beds including 20 for intensive care
Five swab collection centres opened in Kalahandi district

