Detained for 23 days, drivers and helpers of 10 trucks return home

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur district administration on Wednesday finally managed to rescue the drivers and helpers of 10 trucks detained by villagers of Vedvyas in Sundargarh district since the last 23 days.The trucks carrying pet coke from Paradip Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), were detained at Vedavyas by locals due to fears of coronavirus outbreak.

As production in Paradip Refinery has not been affected by the lockdown, petroleum coke is being supplied to different industries across Odisha through roadways. On March 22, IOCL had dispatched 10 trucks laden with pet coke to Jay Iron & Steels Ltd in Rourkela, one of the top sponge iron manufacturers in State.

When the trucks reached the Vedvyas, irate villagers restricted them from proceeding further and detained the vehicles. As many as 20 drivers and helpers were forced to live in their vehicles without proper food, said sources.

On being informed about their plight, a team of the local truck owners’ association met Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir who assured to rescue the stranded drivers and helpers. Later, Dhir approached Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra who took up the matter with his Sundargarh counterpart and requested for early unloading of the cargo at the factory in Rourkela and release of the detained persons.After their release, the truck drivers and helpers returned to Paradip safely on the day.