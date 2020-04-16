STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disability no barrier for woman spreading corona awareness

Despite being differently-abled, 26-year-old Minati Barik, panchayat ward member of Bajapur in Rajkanika block, is on a mission to fight coronavirus.

KENDRAPARA: Despite being differently-abled, 26-year-old Minati Barik, panchayat ward member of Bajapur in Rajkanika block, is on a mission to fight coronavirus.A wheelchair-bound Minati has distributed 1,400 masks among the villagers. “Several villagers were unwilling to wear masks but I convinced them to do so for their own safety,” she said.

She has also been advising people to maintain social distancing, practice hygiene and refrain from playing indoor games like cards, ludo and carrom where the norms are violated. She played a pivotal role in setting up checkpoints to prevent the entry of outsiders into the village.

Shivananda Rout, a villager said Minati was elected ward member in the last panchayat polls two years back. Minati coordinated with youths and self-help groups in the area to keep the environment clean. Thanks to her efforts, the village now has 12 garbage bins which are used to collect waste.

Minati was born with both her legs paralysed and cannot move her lower body. But as she grew up, her determination overpowered her disability. She does not remain confined to her bed and moves around with zeal on her wheelchair. The roads in the village are cleaned under her watchful eyes every Sunday. She has studied up to Class X.

Minati said her wheelchair does not obstruct her from working. “However, I need a battery operated wheelchair to move easily around the village, panchayat office and nearby areas to help the villagers,” she said.

Her objective is to be a role model for young women, particularly the differently-abled. “I want to show everybody that disability is not the end of the world. My disability is not my weakness. It is my strength and this is the reason the villagers elected me as a ward member,” Minati said.

Her father Balaram said, “We are proud that Minati is doing good work in the village at a time when the country is fighting coronavirus,” he said. Minati’s mother Santilata is partially blind and she has two brothers and as many sisters.

