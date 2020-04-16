More staff to join work at industries

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Jagatsinghpur administration has decided to allow Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Paradip Refinery to carry on operations with 40 per cent of staff.

After the lockdown, PPT and the refinery continued functioning with minimal staff on rotation basis which hit cargo handling and production respectively to a large extent. After extension of lockdown, the State Government decided to run big industries and the ports to avert financial crisis.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra reviewed the situation with officials concerned and it was decided that production at Paradip Refinery and cargo handling at PPT will continue by increasing the existing manpower strength by 40 percent.

The Collector informed that other industries that have been allowed to operate during the lockdown must ensure single entry points for workers, social distancing, use of proper transport facility for pick up and dropping workers or arrangements for their stay within the industry premises, sanitisation of premises, hand washing and use of masks by all employees. The Collector directed ADM and ASP of Paradip to ensure that there is no deviation of any of guidelines in the industries.