Nodal officers to resolve farmers’ issues

The State Government on Wednesday appointed a nodal officer for each district to mitigate the hardship faced by the farmers during lockdown.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

The nodal officers have been directed to review the situation at their end and take appropriate measures to bring back near normalcy in the farm sector by permitting farmers to harvest rabi crops and vehicles transporting agricultural produce.

Reviewing the situation following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s instruction to accord top priority to farmers and agriculture during the lockdown and facilitate the smooth conduct of farming activities and transportation of agri-produce during this period, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahu asked the department to act as per the revised guidelines issued by the Centre.

The nodal officers have been directed to work in close coordination with district agriculture officer, deputy director of horticulture and director of watershed development projects of their district and resolve problems faced by the farmers.

