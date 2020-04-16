Normal monsoon for State but arrival late

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The onset of southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed by three to seven days in Odisha this year. However, it will be a normal monsoon.Monsoon onset over Kerala, though, remains the same, June 1. However, monsoon advance dates over states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh are delayed by three to seven days as compared to existing normal dates, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its long range forecast issued on Wednesday.

The normal onset date of monsoon in Odisha is June 10 and last year, it had arrived on June 21. The national weather forecaster has revised the normal onset and withdrawal dates of Southwest monsoon based on the recent data.

“As per the data between 1961 and 2019, monsoon onset date in Cuttack and Puri was June 12 and 13 respectively. However, as per the data between 1901 and 1940, the monsoon onset date in Cuttack and Puri was June 11 and 12 respectively,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The normal dates of onset are revised based on 1961-2019 data, while the normal dates of withdrawal are revised based on data during 1971-2019.

IMD also said southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent to 104 per cent). Quantitatively, the June-September rainfall is likely to be 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of 5 per cent. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole between 1961 and 2010 is 88 cm, said IMD.

Currently, neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the Pacific Ocean and Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are over the Indian Ocean. ENSO is an irregularly periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. Some climate model forecasts have indicated that these conditions may persist during the ensuing monsoon season.

However, a few other models including Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) have indicated possibility of development of weak La Nina conditions during the second half of the season.

“Last year, the monsoon was above normal in Odisha. This year, it is expected that the monsoon will be normal,” said Das.

Govt sounds heatwave alert

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha intensifies its fight against coronavirus, the State Government has issued heatwave advisory asking district Collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has asked district-level officials to remain alert and prepare action plan to combat it. Jena said heatwave-like situation has prevailed in the State due to rise in temperature in different parts. “With Government allowing work in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal resources, goods transport and other sectors during the second phase of lockdown, all precautionary measures need to be taken,” he said. The SRC asked Collectors to spare time from their busy schedule for Covid-19 and convene a meeting with field functionaries to ensure that all measures are in place to deal with rising temperature effectively. He also asked districts to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all hospitals and dispensaries including veterinary facilities. A meeting of district level coordination committee will be convened virtually to arrange drinking water distribution points at strategic locations.