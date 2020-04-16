STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha lockdown: Home delivery of books worry for teachers

Lady teachers see the directive as a herculean task since restrictions have been imposed on public transport

Published: 16th April 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

EPS | A Raja Chidambaram

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Prasanjit Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district education office has come under sharp criticism for its decision to engage school teachers in distribution of textbooks at the doorsteps of students during the lockdown period. In an order issued on Tuesday, the education office said books will be distributed at the doorsteps of around 2.07 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in 2,391 Government schools for the 2020-21 academic session. The teachers were assigned the job which, in the current situation, seems to be a herculean task due to restrictions on public transport as well as private vehicles.

The teachers said though they are willing to brave the summer heat, their mobility during the prevailing lockdown is a concern. The most worried are lady teachers who do not have a vehicle of their own.
Requesting anonymity, a teacher of Lathikata block said on normal days, she leaves home early in the morning and after covering 50 km in two buses via Rourkela, reaches her school in the interior pocket of Raiboga panchayat. With bus services no more available, it is impossible for her to distribute books among students.

Like her, hundreds of lady teachers of Government schools residing in far-flung areas are worried with the order of the education office. “This is an ill-thought-out decision which will be impossible to carry out,” they said.Sources said women teachers would find it difficult to reach their respective schools to collect and sort the books. Besides, it would be an arduous task to distribute the books among students who are scattered in remote areas of rural pockets.

General secretary of Sundargarh unit of All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Association Sanjay Samal said the intention behind this decision may be good but the administration should have given a thought about the mobility of teachers. “Around 65-70 per cent of the total 5,000 primary school teachers in the district are women and majority of them are posted at schools located very far from their homes,” he claimed.

Defending the move, district education officer (DEO) Ranjan Giri said books had reached Sundargarh in the first week of March and the administration wants to complete distribution by April 25 to help students to utilise the lockdown period in studies. He said teachers of Kendrikela in Bonai block have started distribution of books from Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Odisha teachers Odisha lockdown textbooks Odisha schools Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp