STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Software engineer turns mime artiste to create coronavirus awareness

Satpathy, a theatre artiste and researcher under the senior fellowship scheme of Ministry of Culture, volunteered to perform mime act on coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mime artiste Chittaranjan Satpathy creating awareness on Covid-19 at Unit-I market in Bhubaneswar | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Art is an ancient form of creating awareness on public issues. Conveying messages through expressions capture the attention of more people and is understood easily even by the unlettered. Mime artiste Chittaranjan Satpathy took to the art form to send a message on coronavirus.

Satpathy, a theatre artiste and researcher under the senior fellowship scheme of Ministry of Culture, volunteered to perform mime act on coronavirus pandemic.Confined to his house in Sundarpada since the lockdown was announced, Satpathy said he observed how many people were not adhering to Government guidelines to contain the pandemic spread. The mime artiste, who quit his high paying software job in 2012 after over two decades of service, is of the opinion that people remember easily when they see anything rather than learning from the books.

“On Sunday, I decided to create awareness on Covid-19 near Chandi Bazaar, close to my house. I used cosmetics, dressed up and started performing the mime act in the area,” said Satpathy.“I was pleased to see that they appreciated my act and also started to following what I presented in front of them, he said. Through his act, Satpathy asked the citizens to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance, wear masks, not to gather in huge numbers, among others. “If people read history, they might forget the facts. However, if they see the history through theatre plays then they easily remember the facts,” he said.

Recently, Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo came across one of the clips of Satpathy and he allowed him to perform mime acts in various parts of the Capital to create awareness on Covid-19.On Wednesday, Satpathy performed for about three hours at Unit-I vegetable market area here. He also carried placards with messages on wearing masks, washing hands, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona warrior COVID Warrior Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp