Swargadwar sanitised

The entrance of Swargadwar being sanitised by fire personnel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration sanitised Swargadwar on Wednesday after it was reported that the last rites of a person of the State’s COVID hotspot Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar was performed at the cremation ground. Sources said the patient had died in Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Family members brought his body to Puri and performed his last rites at Swargadwar. On getting information about the incident, Fire personnel sanitised the entire Swargadwar area and the connecting roads since the patient hailed from a containment zone.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force has deployed drones for the security of trains parked in the railway yard. RPF IIC Anil Singh said, “Since Puri Railway Station has seen a number of arson incidents in the recent years and CCTV cameras installed only at the platforms, we decided to keep a watch on the railway yard with the help of cameras mounted on drone. Besides, over three dozen train compartments, which have been transformed into coronavirus isolation units, are parked
in the yard.”

