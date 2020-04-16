STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedanta on forefront of Covid battle

Vedanta is also a part of the Jharsuguda Covid Hospital project in collaboration with  the District Mineral Fund, Hi-Tech Medical College and district administration.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda’s fire safety team has  joined the district administration in the fight against Covid-19 in rural areas. The personnel have been actively engaged in disinfection of 22 villages in the district.  

The fire safety team is disinfecting exterior walls of houses, public utilities and common areas in the villages using a solution of sodium hypochlorite, reaching out to around 75,000 residents of the district. CEO of Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda CN Singh, said, “We are working in close coordination with the district administration and health departments in implementing measures towards strengthening prevention efforts at grassroots level.”

