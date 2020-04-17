Bisra containment restrictions to stay

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Thursday extended the containment zone restrictions across three km radius of Bisra block headquarter for another 48 hours till 11.30 am on April 18.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Thursday issued the second extension order to allow total sanitisation of the restricted zone and active medical surveillance for screening of persons with Influenza-Like Illness and tracking those who might have come in direct or indirect contact with two infected persons of the locality.

The area was first declared as containment zone for 48 hours on April 12. The move had come after an elderly person of Ashiyana Colony of Bisra block headquarter area with travel history to Tablighi Jamaat and a youth acquainted to him were tested positive on April 11.

The Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday had stated that one of them recovered from the disease. Both are undergoing treatment at the temporary Covid-19 hospital on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital.