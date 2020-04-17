STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector warns officials not to exit Ganjam dist

In an order to heads of all Government offices in the district on Thursday, the Collector asked them to identify officials who visited the Capital City between March 22 and April 15.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:23 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID allegations of Government officials visiting Bhubaneswar, a COVID-19 hotspot, the Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange announced that no official will be allowed to enter or exit the district during the lockdown except emergency cases.

In an order to heads of all Government offices in the district on Thursday, the Collector asked them to identify officials who visited the Capital City between March 22 and April 15. Kulange had received allegations about officials including doctors citing official reason and travelling to Bhubaneswar for personal work.

Although as per norms, anyone with a travel history should report himself and remain in quarantine, the officials concerned have not done so. “Once these officials are detected, they will be quarantined and action would be taken against them,” said the Collector. He visited the Gohirapalli check gate near Langaleswar under Khallikote police limits and another one at Balarampur under Chikiti police limits on the day. Kulnage found several official vehicles crossing the check gates and directed officials not to allow any vehicle to exit or enter the district except emergency cases.

