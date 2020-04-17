STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor menace curbed, rural women happy in Odisha

The pandemic has put an end to the rampant alcoholism among the menfolk, a menace that has destroyed many homes in villages across the district.  

Reena Swain spreading awareness against consumption of liqour in a village.

Reena Swain spreading awareness against consumption of liqour in a village. (Photo | EPS)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For rural women who have waged a long war against alcoholism, the coronavirus outbreak has come as a blessing in disguise. The pandemic has put an end to the rampant alcoholism among the menfolk, a menace that has destroyed many homes in villages across the district. 

Consumption of alcohol has come down drastically since the last 25 days after the district administration closed both foreign and country liquor stores during the lockdown. With the men forced to stay away from alcohol, peace has returned to many rural households.

Expressing happiness over the change, Bharati Mana of Gadaharishpur village in Erasama block said, “My husband used to spend all his income on alcohol and pick up fights with me when I protested. But since all liquor stores are closed, he has kicked the bottle. We are a more happy family now.”

Similarly, Kabita Jena said her husband, a daily wager, was an alcoholic and used to beat her regularly after getting drunk. “He used to even misbehave with my children. All this has stopped after the lockdown came into force. He is unable to get the booze now and all atrocities have ended,” she added.

Reena Swain, a woman leader spearheading the anti-liquor movement in Erasama block, said the coronavirus outbreak has changed the lives of many families for the better. Due to easy availability of country liquor, the number of drunkards had increased considerably in the region. Incidents of crime against women, domestic violence, murder, snatching and brawl had become the order of the day. But, the lockdown has put an end to the menace and there is more peace and harmony in families and society as a whole, she said.

“Members of several women SHGs have been engaged to counsel menfolk against going back to their old ways after the liquor shops are opened. Due to our efforts, drunks in Redhua panchayat have vowed not to resume drinking after the lockdown is lifted,” she added.

Sarpanch of Gadharishpur panchayat Bhimsen Rout said before the lockdown, members of 75 local women SHGs were up in arms against the sale of liquor in the area but to no avail. However, the Covid-19 has managed to achieve total prohibition, thereby resulting in an end to domestic violence in many rural households.

