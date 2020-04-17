STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mob attacks cops guarding border, two arrested in Odisha

Two lady constables, as many homeguards enforcing lockdown injured in assault

Published: 17th April 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed at Odisha-Jharkhand border.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Thursday arrested two persons of a particular community for assaulting two women constables and as many homeguards during enforcement of lockdown at Raruan along Odisha-Jharkhand border.

The arrested are from Kudhaposi village in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Police are yet to disclose their names as efforts are on to nab 18 others of the same community for their involvement in the attack on the cops who were guarding the border.

The injured constables were identified as Kabita Tiria and Debaki Naik and the homeguards Pabitra Tiria and Jashabant Naik. All the injured have been admitted to Raruan hospital.The incident took place at Bhanjabeda, situated along the border at a distance of about 3-4 km from Raruan police station at 9.30 am in the morning.

Sources said despite warnings from police guarding the border, a youth repeatedly violated lockdown and used to move around Raruan area on his bike. On Thursday, he was found roaming in the area again. When police stopped him, he started to argue with the cops.

The police personnel, however, did not allow him to proceed further following which he allegedly abused them. The cops then kept his bike. The youth returned home and after a few minutes, appeared at the spot with 20 others. The mob broke the barriers put on the road and assaulted the police personnel before fleeing.

On being informed, a police team from Karanjia and Raruan IIC Dibyakanti Lakra rushed to spot. Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said a case has been registered. Three teams have been formed to arrest the rest 18 accused who are on the run.

TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
