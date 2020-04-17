No new COVID-19 cases in Odisha in last two days

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, said the Health department on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 60.

As per the data released by the health department, Odisha has so far received tested 7577 samples while 7517 samples came negative with total 60 positive cases till April 16.

The last time, when four new positive cases were reported, was on April 14.

The department said a total of 843 samples were tested on Thursday while it examined 1,197 samples on Wednesday, the reports of which were negative.

Out of the total positive cases, 19 patients have recovered while one died of the disease. The active cases remain at 40 in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to start random testing at community level in all districts.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the government will conduct more tests in the coming days to screen maximum number of people.