Odisha government bans over the counter sale of hydroxychloroquine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday directed chemists not to sell hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) over the counter and issued an advisory on usage of the drug.The advisory was issued as per the recommendation of the taskforce constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after it came to light that many people are taking the medicine or stocking it due to the coronavirus fear. The Health and Family Welfare department urged people to not take any medicine without prescription.

Chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the State Government has enough stock of the medicine. “People have been advised not to take the medicine without doctor’s advice,” he said.

The Government has stockpiled over 10 lakh shots of HCQ, a drug touted as a ‘game changer’ in the fight against coronavirus. Orders have been placed with the suppliers and manufacturers to procure more. The Drug Control administration has intensified monitoring of the trade of the drug following the advisory.

Drug Controller Mamina Patnaik said HCQ as a scheduled-H drug can be sold by a chemist on prescription of a registered medical practitioner. People should not take the scheduled-H drug on their own as self-medication can cause harm and side effects, she said.

Chemists have been asked to maintain a register of purchase and sale of all the scheduled-H drugs. Illegal sale of HCQ will lead to legal action under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.Although HCQ is not produced in Odisha, Patnaik said local manufacturers are being encouraged to manufacture other drugs which are useful in Covid-19 treatment.