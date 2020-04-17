Odisha government plans health disaster training institute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to establish a health disaster training institute to create more professionals and study health disaster management to deal with situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of empowered group of ministers held here on Thursday.

A decision was also taken to conduct further research in medical, nursing, pharmacy and other paramedical studies so that the State can reach self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told mediapersons after the meeting that the training institute will be set up for doctors, nurses, health workers, anganwadi workers, ASHA karmis and paramedics for meeting any health disaster in the State. “The proposed training centre will be set up in line with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF),” he said.

Talking about the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, Das said the Health Department has decided to conduct a massive pool test of the virus at community-level to identify the infected patient at the earliest. “We have decided to ready testing facilities in all government medical college and hospitals in the State and increase the number of tests to about 3,000 a day,” he added. The Minister said only one machine for Covid test has been provisioned for VIMSAR, Burla which is quite inadequate in view of the area of operation.

He said that the State Government has decided to install two more testing machines. Besides, health department has been instructed to adopt a detailed SOP for treatment of Covid patients by following the best practices of other States and WHO guidelines, he said.