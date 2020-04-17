STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to start random tests in all districts

The objective is to obtain evidence-based data on the spread of coronavirus, nature of local transmission and virus behaviour in the State.

Published: 17th April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: COVID-19 positivity in Odisha being the lowest in country notwithstanding, the State Government has decided to start random testing at community level in all districts.The objective is to obtain evidence-based data on the spread of coronavirus, nature of local transmission and virus behaviour in the State.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said aggressive random sampling will give a fair idea on the COVID-19 incidence across the districts and will help formulation of strategies accordingly. This will help identify asymptomatic cases and also determine spread or lack of it at the community level.
“The second phase of the lockdown is crucial for us. We will conduct more tests in the coming days to screen maximum number of people from normal settings besides the vulnerable groups. Health professionals, volunteers engaged in containment works, people living in slums and vendors will be tested apart from the random samples collected from communities,” he said.   

The State has significantly upped its testing capacity with the number of samples being tested at different laboratories touching 1200 per day. Stating that Odisha is in a good position as compared to other States, Mohapatra said that does not mean the lockdown norms will be relaxed and people can move freely. “We have placed orders for rapid test kits. Our target is to detect the positive cases as soon as possible so that we can curb the transmission of the virus. We have planned to test as many people as possible in next eight to 10 days,” he said.

The State Government has so far set up 24 stand-alone Covid hospitals having around 4,000 isolation beds and 293 ICU beds in 21 districts. At least 11 more such hospitals will be ready by April 20.“We are leaving no stone unturned to augment infrastructure for Covid patients. We have set up dedicated hospitals in the districts where no positive case has been report so far. Earlier, the patients were being admitted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Now we are keeping them at their nearest places. It has been done to ensure timely treatment to patients so that cases do not pile up in one or two hospitals,” he reasoned.
Odisha has so far detected 60 Covid-19 positive cases. While 19 persons have recovered and one person succumbed, the number of active cases stood at 40 till Thursday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp