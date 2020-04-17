Odisha to start random tests in all districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: COVID-19 positivity in Odisha being the lowest in country notwithstanding, the State Government has decided to start random testing at community level in all districts.The objective is to obtain evidence-based data on the spread of coronavirus, nature of local transmission and virus behaviour in the State.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said aggressive random sampling will give a fair idea on the COVID-19 incidence across the districts and will help formulation of strategies accordingly. This will help identify asymptomatic cases and also determine spread or lack of it at the community level.

“The second phase of the lockdown is crucial for us. We will conduct more tests in the coming days to screen maximum number of people from normal settings besides the vulnerable groups. Health professionals, volunteers engaged in containment works, people living in slums and vendors will be tested apart from the random samples collected from communities,” he said.

The State has significantly upped its testing capacity with the number of samples being tested at different laboratories touching 1200 per day. Stating that Odisha is in a good position as compared to other States, Mohapatra said that does not mean the lockdown norms will be relaxed and people can move freely. “We have placed orders for rapid test kits. Our target is to detect the positive cases as soon as possible so that we can curb the transmission of the virus. We have planned to test as many people as possible in next eight to 10 days,” he said.

The State Government has so far set up 24 stand-alone Covid hospitals having around 4,000 isolation beds and 293 ICU beds in 21 districts. At least 11 more such hospitals will be ready by April 20.“We are leaving no stone unturned to augment infrastructure for Covid patients. We have set up dedicated hospitals in the districts where no positive case has been report so far. Earlier, the patients were being admitted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Now we are keeping them at their nearest places. It has been done to ensure timely treatment to patients so that cases do not pile up in one or two hospitals,” he reasoned.

Odisha has so far detected 60 Covid-19 positive cases. While 19 persons have recovered and one person succumbed, the number of active cases stood at 40 till Thursday evening.