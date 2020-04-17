People find new creative space to beat coronavirus blues

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: From animations to wood craft, people of Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district are using the lockdown to get creative in more ways than one. While some are exploring new crafts, others are experimenting with their hobbies again instead of spending aimless hours at home.

Raju Sahu, a 44-year-old sand artist and part-time instructor at a Government school, is spending his time creating sand animations and posting them on social media to create awareness on coronavirus. “I usually do sand art in open spaces and this is the first time, I am doing it inside my house. Since there is nothing left to do now, I thought of animations with sand to spread awareness”, said Raju.

His creativity shines through in small videos in which he completes several sand drawings that he links into a sequence. And the images that are made on a light box meld into each other effortlessly. His subjects include use of masks, hand washing, social distancing in markets and breaking the coronavirus chain. Each animation takes three to fours hours to complete and since the lockdown, Raju has completed six animations.

Similarly, Rajesh Agarwal of the town is building bird houses.The 40-year-old businessman, also a bird lover, is using the free time to build as many bird houses that he wants to put up in his garden to draw more birds. Helping him in the initiative is his wife Jyoti, three children Disha (12), Sanvi (9) and Eviaan (7) and nephew Vansh (4). And the team has so far prepared 40 colourful bird houses using plastic and plywood sheets and hung them to fruit bearing tress of the garden.

“This is something I wanted to do but never got time from my busy schedule. This idea struck me after watching birds staying in artificial nests at a temple in Rajasthan. These bird houses will bring birds back to my garden”, he said. It takes them four to five hours to build one house. “This way, the children will develop love for birds and craft”, said Jyoti.