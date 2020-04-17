Special discount on timely payment of power bills in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve cash flow of power distribution companies (discoms) during lockdown period and encourage consumers to pay electricity bills in time, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has asked the discoms to provide special rebate for two months.

“All the LT consumers who pay current electricity bill, including arrear, if any during April and May (in all modes of payment) will be eligible for a rebate of 4 per cent over and above other rebates provided by them,” OERC said. The Commission issued the order under Regulation 202 of OERC Distribution (Condition of Supply) Code, 2019.

The directive of OERC came in the wake of severe cash constraints faced by the four discoms-Cesu, Nesco, Southco and Wesco - in their commercial activities like meter reading, billing and collections. In view of the need to maintain social distancing norms to prevent the spread of Covid-19, CESU has taken several measures to address these issues, including redressal of consumer grievances.

Cesu has started providing billing information to its consumers through SMSs/e-mail and toll free number. They can pay their electricity dues on-line and digital mode like Paytm and Airtel by using their debit and credit cards.

As meter reading is not possible on last recorded consumption basis as per OERC regulation, the utility is raising bills taking the average consumption of last three months. Excess amount, if any, paid by consumers will be adjusted once the actual meter reading is taken, said Subrat Mishra of Cesu.

Cheque drop facilities at different offices of CESU is also available.

He said the consumer call centre has been expanded from 5 to 13 lines to help consumers to call through toll free numbers - 1912 and 1800-345-7122.“Consumers who could not pay during the rebates dates falling between March 22 to 31 can also avail the special rebate of 4 per cent,” he added.

With 27 lakh consumers, Cesu has appealed them to make timely payment to meet day-to-day expenses towards power purchase, repair and maintenance, and other administrative costs for uninterrupted power supply.