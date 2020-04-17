STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What’s coronavirus, ask tribals of Banjhiamba

Tribal communities living in remote pockets of Tangi-Choudwar block have no clue about the coronavirus pandemic because none of the information blitzkrieg has reached them.

Women carrying water from village pond at Banjhiamba in Cuttack

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tribal communities living in remote pockets of Tangi-Choudwar block have no clue about the coronavirus pandemic because none of the information blitzkrieg has reached them. Sunei Dehuri of Banjhiamba village has little knowledge about the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government to contain its community transmission.

The 65-year-old man is among the 122 tribals from 24 families residing in the village which is cut-off from the mainstream. For them, Dalijoda forest is their country and they have no inkling of what lies beyond. There seems to have no impact of the ongoing lockdown on this tribal village.

Residents, most illiterate, are not aware of coronavirus and the precautionary measures to prevent its spread. “We don’t know what is coronavirus, how it spreads and what precautionary measures must be taken,” said Tunia and Hemant Dehuri of the village.

They are also least concerned about lockdown as the community has remained isolated from the mainstream and lives deep in the nature’s lap having no contact with outer world. “How can the virus be able to reach our village?,” they question adding that the village deity ‘Garamia Thanapati’ would save them from the pandemic.

The tribals, who depend on forest produces and cultivation for their sustenance, walk 14 km to reach Kochila Nuagaon under Mangarajpur panchayat to avail their ration, old age and widow pension and other benefits once a month.

Mangarajpur Sarpanch Sasmita Parida said all Government incentives including three months’ ration, pension and financial assistance have been provided to the residents by arranging a special vehicle recently.

