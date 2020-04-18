11 departments re-classified as critical by Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday modified its earlier order and re-classified 11 departments as critical for management of Covid-19 pandemic in view of the extended nationwide lockdown. As per the modified order, all departments have now been classified as critical and partially critical. Earlier, the departments were classified into three categories - critical, partially critical and non-critical - and manpower deployment was done accordingly.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Group-A officers of departments under both categories will attend office. Besides, 50 per cent of Group-B, C and D employees of critical category departments will attend office.

In case of the departments under partially critical category, only 33 per cent of Group B, C and D employees will attend office on roster basis. The notification said the administrative departments will decide about the scale of operation in field offices of both the categories.