STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

5T Secy reviews Covid hospital preparations  

“The State Government will provide doctors and paramedical staff. The SUM hospital will also deploy its doctors in the hospital which will have six ICU beds.

Published: 18th April 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian.

Secretary to the CM’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra accompanied by Secretary of 5T VK Pandian on Friday visited the 150-bed Covid-19 hospital which will soon come up on the premises of MCL Central Hospital at Talcher. The officials expressed satisfaction and interacted with the doctors and staff there. The hospital, joint venture of MCL, State Government and SUM hospital, is slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing on April 20. 

Angul Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said a tripartite agreement among the parties concerned will be signed soon. MCL will provide the infrastructure while the State Government will be in charge of its operation. Similarly, SUM hospital will be the service provider.

“The State Government will provide doctors and paramedical staff. The SUM hospital will also deploy its doctors in the hospital which will have six ICU beds. The hospital will operate from the fifth and sixth floors of the MCL Central Hospital,” he said.

Pandian visits migrant camp
Paradip: Secretary of 5T VK Pandian on Friday paid a surprise visit to the camp here where migration workers are staying and took stock of the supply of free cooked food to them. As many as 80 migrant workers have been rehabilitated at the camp by Paradip Municipality. Pandian, accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, interacted with the workers. He also held discussions with Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra regarding coronavirus guidelines. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VK Pandian Odisha coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp