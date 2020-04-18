5T Secy reviews Covid hospital preparations  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra accompanied by Secretary of 5T VK Pandian on Friday visited the 150-bed Covid-19 hospital which will soon come up on the premises of MCL Central Hospital at Talcher. The officials expressed satisfaction and interacted with the doctors and staff there. The hospital, joint venture of MCL, State Government and SUM hospital, is slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing on April 20.

Angul Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said a tripartite agreement among the parties concerned will be signed soon. MCL will provide the infrastructure while the State Government will be in charge of its operation. Similarly, SUM hospital will be the service provider.

“The State Government will provide doctors and paramedical staff. The SUM hospital will also deploy its doctors in the hospital which will have six ICU beds. The hospital will operate from the fifth and sixth floors of the MCL Central Hospital,” he said.

Pandian visits migrant camp

Paradip: Secretary of 5T VK Pandian on Friday paid a surprise visit to the camp here where migration workers are staying and took stock of the supply of free cooked food to them. As many as 80 migrant workers have been rehabilitated at the camp by Paradip Municipality. Pandian, accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, interacted with the workers. He also held discussions with Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra regarding coronavirus guidelines.