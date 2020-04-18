STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, BJD spar over Odia migrants

BJD leaders criticise BJP for its failure to protect the interest of Odia people in Gujarat

Published: 18th April 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odia migrant workers

Odia migrant workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second phase of the nationwide lockdown entered its third day, blame game has started between the BJP and BJD over the plight of Odia migrant workers stranded at different places in the country, particularly Gujarat. Veteran BJP leader and former minister Bijoy Mohapatra on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJD for the manner in which it has handled such a sensitive issue and targeted former Mumbai Police Commissioner and convenor of the ruling party’s ‘Mo Parivar’ organisation Arup Patnaik, who, he said, was assigned the job by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Plight and sufferings of Odia people in Surat are horrifying. Two large demonstrations on road. No relief, No food. Nobody to look after. Neither the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here nor CMO Gujarat had sympathy for them,” he said in a tweet. Calling Arup Patnaik an outsider, Mohapatra said, the former Mumbai Police chief was appointed by the CMO officially to look after Gujarat’s Odia people “but nobody knew what he did?” Sources in the BJD, however, maintained that Patnaik is stuck at Mumbai and could not enter Gujarat as he was not given permission by the Gujarat government due to the lockdown.

They maintained that Patnaik was allowed to enter Gujarat because of pressure from an influential person and it should be investigated. BJD leaders have criticised BJP for its failure to protect the interest of Odia people in Gujarat when two BJP leaders from Odisha are in Central ministry. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had, however, taken up the issue with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Pradhan had said that the Gujarat CM assured him that he had asked the administration to ensure food and accommodation for migrant workers from Odisha. The Union Minister had also maintained that Odisha government is in touch with the Gujarat government over the issue. Meanwhile, expressing concern over the issue, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has requested the Gujarat branch of the party to intervene and resolve this humanitarian crisis in an urgent manner. “2.5 Lakh Odia labourers are stranded in Gujarat amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge Odisha Government to take up the matter with its Gujarat counterpart. Both the state governments should safeguard the life and livelihood of the workers,” he said.

‘Ensure food, shelter for migrant workers’
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday directed all districts to ensure food and shelter to migrant labourers stuck in the State and provide them psycho-social counselling.  The Collectors have been asked to appoint nodal officers for coordinating and monitoring issues related to migrant workers and people stranded in their respective districts. While a senior officer will be in-charge of a relief camp to run with the support of civil society, the Collector will review the activities on a regular basis.

 Even as the State has already undertaken enumeration of migrant workers, Principal Secretary of Labour and ESI Anu Garg has asked the district authorities to update their number and focus welfare of women and children at the camps. The direction came after Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba shot off letters to all Chief Secretaries seeking a comprehensive enumeration of migrant labourers and stranded persons besides making necessary arrangements for food and shelter.  The districts will ensure safety of women and girls in camps with utmost priority and provide medical care through mobile medical units. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odia migrant workers BJP BJD coronavirrus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp