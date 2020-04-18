BJP, BJD spar over Odia migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second phase of the nationwide lockdown entered its third day, blame game has started between the BJP and BJD over the plight of Odia migrant workers stranded at different places in the country, particularly Gujarat. Veteran BJP leader and former minister Bijoy Mohapatra on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJD for the manner in which it has handled such a sensitive issue and targeted former Mumbai Police Commissioner and convenor of the ruling party’s ‘Mo Parivar’ organisation Arup Patnaik, who, he said, was assigned the job by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Plight and sufferings of Odia people in Surat are horrifying. Two large demonstrations on road. No relief, No food. Nobody to look after. Neither the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here nor CMO Gujarat had sympathy for them,” he said in a tweet. Calling Arup Patnaik an outsider, Mohapatra said, the former Mumbai Police chief was appointed by the CMO officially to look after Gujarat’s Odia people “but nobody knew what he did?” Sources in the BJD, however, maintained that Patnaik is stuck at Mumbai and could not enter Gujarat as he was not given permission by the Gujarat government due to the lockdown.

They maintained that Patnaik was allowed to enter Gujarat because of pressure from an influential person and it should be investigated. BJD leaders have criticised BJP for its failure to protect the interest of Odia people in Gujarat when two BJP leaders from Odisha are in Central ministry. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had, however, taken up the issue with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Pradhan had said that the Gujarat CM assured him that he had asked the administration to ensure food and accommodation for migrant workers from Odisha. The Union Minister had also maintained that Odisha government is in touch with the Gujarat government over the issue. Meanwhile, expressing concern over the issue, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has requested the Gujarat branch of the party to intervene and resolve this humanitarian crisis in an urgent manner. “2.5 Lakh Odia labourers are stranded in Gujarat amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge Odisha Government to take up the matter with its Gujarat counterpart. Both the state governments should safeguard the life and livelihood of the workers,” he said.

‘Ensure food, shelter for migrant workers’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday directed all districts to ensure food and shelter to migrant labourers stuck in the State and provide them psycho-social counselling. The Collectors have been asked to appoint nodal officers for coordinating and monitoring issues related to migrant workers and people stranded in their respective districts. While a senior officer will be in-charge of a relief camp to run with the support of civil society, the Collector will review the activities on a regular basis.

Even as the State has already undertaken enumeration of migrant workers, Principal Secretary of Labour and ESI Anu Garg has asked the district authorities to update their number and focus welfare of women and children at the camps. The direction came after Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba shot off letters to all Chief Secretaries seeking a comprehensive enumeration of migrant labourers and stranded persons besides making necessary arrangements for food and shelter. The districts will ensure safety of women and girls in camps with utmost priority and provide medical care through mobile medical units.