COVID-19 tales from Odias around the globe

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

Expat Odias are fighting a double COVID battle - one, by staying at home and the other, by worrying about loved ones back home. Be it in US, UK or Germany, most of them have accepted the changed lifestyle with a smile. Though worried about their kin back in the State, they refuse to succumb to anxiety. They have adapted to new work cultures, shopping rules and are hooked to gadgets for staying connected with others from the community. In all these countries, the associations of Odia community or the Indian groups are letting them indulge in fun conversations, hobby-sharing activities and render help to the needy. Soumika M Das writes

Fighting it alone in Tampa, Florida

For Odia software engineer, Alok Prusty, the battle against Covid-19 has been an ordeal. This native of Berhampur, who lives alone in Florida’s Tampa City, developed a headache and fever ranging up to 102.5 F on March 20. As the fever didn’t subside, he visited the Tampa Urgent Care on the sixth day. A doctor prescribed him Covid test. Though burning with high fever, Alok drove for 39 km on the same day to reach St. Petersburg-where his nasal swab was collected at BayCare hospital.

After seven days, Florida Department of Health informed his samples tested positive. But he gathered strength to deal with the situation. From cooking broth for himself to taking medicines on time, he did all of that alone. “I stayed home, took enough rest and didn’t fret over negative thoughts. Though I lost 12 to 13 pounds in 10 days, I kept telling myself that all is well,” he said. His symptoms have gone but final tests are pending.

London’s focus on social distancing

According to business analyst Bishweshwar Pradhan, social distancing is the key strategy to fight COVID-19 in London. Native of Berhampur, he diligently follows the norms at Bromley on the outskirts of London. “On Thursday, there were 785 confirmed Covid cases around Bromley. I am working from home. From departmental stores to offices, there’s much emphasis upon social distancing. At stores, you can’t open or shut the doors by yourself. It’s done only by the security guard. The baskets are wrapped with sheets,” he added.

People cautious in Magdeburg, Germany

It’s summer - the most-awaited season in Germany. “But, people are staying indoors. Everything is shut except for pharmacy and supermarkets or grocery stores. You will not spot policemen on the streets to check if people are following social distancing or lockdown norms. Because, they are obeying it wilfully,” said Subhashree Mangaraj, who hails from Bhubaneswar’s Nayapalli.

“In March first week, people were carefree. The panic spread after 2,000 to 3,000 confirmed cases surfaced in a day,” she added. Her university has arranged online classes for students, which keep her busy throughout. To beat boredom, she has been learning new skills online like rest of her batchmates.

Show of solidarity in Brussels, Belgium

A native of Cuttack, Nitish Agarwal narrated his tale of lockdown to TNIE from Brussels in Belgium. As a show of solidarity, people there have voluntarily adopted new practices to make the lockdown successful. “We keep teddy bears outside each house. We termed this the ‘teddy bear hunt.’ When people or children go out for an evening walk maintaining social distancing norms, they count the number of teddy bears in the locality,” said Nitish, a software engineer.

To make work from home interesting, he and his colleagues take virtual coffee breaks on Zoom. Without any Government orders, people in Brussels, Flauders and Wallonia, stand in their balconies around 8 PM and clap together to honour the frontline workers. “Atop the iconic building of Atomium in Brussels, a 100 metre flag bearing ‘thank you’ message in French, Dutch and German has been unfurled,” he added.