Destitute found dead in Odisha  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A physically-challenged destitute person, who used to roam near Cuttack-Paradip State Highway, was found dead on Friday. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. Activists of a local social organisation found the person lying dead on a roadside and took it to Paradip Port hospital. Sources said the body is yet to be claimed.

The disabled person, who was also mentally ill, was being provided food by Raghunathpur-based NGO Samaj Vikash Mission for the last many days. However, he went missing since the last five days. Secretary of the NGO Sarit Mohapatra alleged that the man might have died due to starvation. He said if no one comes forward to claim the man’s body, the organisation will seek permission from the administration and cremate it.

Raghunathpur BDO Ashok Kumar Mohanty refuted the allegation of starvation death and said the district administration has instructed all panchayats to provide free cooked food to the poor.Sources said many poor destitute persons are living in misery due to the lockdown. With all the hotels and eateries closed, they are going without food. Though the administration has put in place several arrangements to provide cooked food to the poor, the benefits are not reaching them due to several reasons.