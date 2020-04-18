STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Minister Saharai Oram passes away at 78  

Former Cabinet minister and five-time MLA Saharai Oram passed away after prolonged illness here on Friday. The veteran tribal leader was 78.

Published: 18th April 2020 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Former Cabinet minister and five-time MLA Saharai Oram passed away after prolonged illness here on Friday. The veteran tribal leader was 78. He was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time and breathed his last at his residence. Oram is survived by wife and two sons.

Known for his work towards development of tribals, Oram was first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Champua constituency in 1971 as an Utkal Congress candidate. A close associate of late Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, he was elected from Champua as a Janata Party candidate in 1977, in 1980 as Janata-S candidate, 1990 as Janata Dal candidate and in 2000 as an Independent.

Popular for his versatility, Oram not only worked for the welfare of the poor, orphans and destitute but also contributed towards promoting tribal and folk culture. Taking a keen interest in sports activities, the tribal leader played a significant role in the construction of several mini-stadia in the Champua area.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of leaders condoled his death. Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said, Oram was a long associate of Biju babu and had contributed immensely for the development and welfare of tribal people.

