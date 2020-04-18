MLA, Odisha government officials violate safety norms  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: While the Government is pleading with people to stay at home and maintain strict social distancing to keep coronavirus at bay, its own leaders and officers seem to pay scant regard to the precautionary measures.

In a glaring instance of disregarding the most pertinent safety measure, Soroda MLA and BJD observer for Gajapati district Purna Chandra Swain with Collector Anupam Saha and SP Sarah Sharma in tow, walked around Parlakhemundi on Thursday, distributing masks and sanitisers to people without a semblance of social distancing.

Accompanied by a crowd of party workers and officials, the MLA went to the daily market and spoke to people while distributing masks. As people gathered around, the legislator nor the officials made any effort to disperse them or ask them to maintain safe distance.

The act of Swain and the district officials has drawn severe criticism from Opposition leaders. BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said while social distancing is paramount, the act by Swain is unacceptable. While the Collector, SP and Swain were unavailable for comment, the local BJD leaders said the violation was unintentional. The BJP MLA from Parlakhemundi K Narayan Rao had also violated social distancing norm at the party office recently but no one objected then, they alleged.