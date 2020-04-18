‘Phone-up’ to check domestic violence in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving priority to check domestic violence during lockdown, Odisha Police on Friday launched ‘phone-up programme’ to help women who are unable to move out of their homes for reporting such incidents. A State-level call centre has been set up at the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) in the City and victims of domestic violence in the past will be contacted by police to ascertain whether they are still being harassed.

“The victims of domestic violence in the last three years have been identified through the complaints they had lodged across the police stations in the State,” DGP Abhay told this paper. The officials from the call centre will contact the women to know about their well-being, he added. Police have identified women who had lodged domestic violence complaints in 2018, 2019 and 2020. If the officials at the call centre find that any victim is still being harassed then physical verification will be conducted by the police.

SCRB call centre officials will inform DSP/Additional SP of concerned district’s Investigative Units on Crimes Against Women (IUCAW) to look into the matter. The DGP had earlier instructed police to collect complaints from victims of domestic violence from their houses as women are not able to travel during the lockdown period. Victims of domestic violence can contact police over the phone, Citizen Portal or Sahayata mobile app. In another development, Home department on Thursday authorised officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of various police stations to register cases regarding offences under the Disaster Management Act.

Steps taken

Women who had lodged domestic violence complaints in 2018, 2019 and 2020 identified

If the victim is still being harassed, physical verification will be conducted by police

OIC and IIC of police stations to given powers to register cases regarding offences under Disaster Management Act