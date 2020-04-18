Sundargarh to scale up virus testing  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With two persons testing Covid positive despite being asymptomatic even after one month, the health officials have a major task at hand to speed up swab collection to find out similar hidden cases in the district.

Sundargarh, despite having around 9,000 migrant workers and sizable foreign returnees in home or community quarantine so far, has tested merely 237 swab samples including 115 in the last week. After Bisra was declared a containment zone from April 12 on detection of Patient No 51 (aged 67 years) and Patient No 52 (18 years), the administration hopes to increase sample testing in the area.

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said swab samples of 109 persons of the containment zone with influenza-like illness (ILI) and other suspected cases will be tested on priority. He said a swab collection booth has been set up at Bisra while a mobile medical van is also ready for swab collection.

Patient No 51 had returned to Bisra on March 11 after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and he tested positive nearly a month later on April 11 after confirmation of his travel history. He was asymptomatic till then. Similarly, Patient No 52 is claimed to have contracted the virus from Patient 51. He was also asymptomatic and as of now, he is stated to be recovering.