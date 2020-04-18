STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers detain PEO over delay in PDS ration

Protesting delay in supply of PDS ration, villagers of Icchapur in Balikuda block on Friday detained the local panchayat executive officer (PEO) for around two hours.

Published: 18th April 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting delay in supply of PDS ration, villagers of Icchapur in Balikuda block on Friday detained the local panchayat executive officer (PEO) for around two hours. The irate villagers took the step as the PEO Pramod Kumar Beura refused to take up distribution of PDS commodities in the panchayat. Following the refusal by Beura, Civil Supply officials tagged nearly 770 PDS beneficiaries of Icchapur with another retailer Mangala Chandi self-help group (SHG).

However, Icchapur sarpanch, who was miffed with the PEO’s non-cooperation in PDS distribution, did not hand over the machine required for identification of beneficiaries to the SHG. The resulting delay in ration provision led to discontentment among the villagers. When the PEO arrived at Icchapur on Friday to distribute financial assistance to construction workers, irate villagers led by former panchyat samiti member Artabandhu Biswal detained Beura demanding immediate supply of PDS ration. 

Beura informed Balikuda BDO about his situation following which local police rushed to spot and rescued him. The PEO has lodged an FIR with Balikuda police against villagers. Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said police have registered a case against 15 persons including Biswal. Investigation is on and no one has been arrested so far. On other hand, many retailers are yet to distribute PDS commodities among genuine beneficiaries. Besides, there have also been reports of retailers giving less quantity of rice to beneficiaries by tampering with the weighing machine. 

Residents of Biridi block alleged that though tokens were provided 20 days back, schools are yet to receive rice under MDM.District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said the administration is taking all necessary steps to provide PDS ration to beneficiaries during the lockdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha ration
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp