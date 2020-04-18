Villagers detain PEO over delay in PDS ration

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting delay in supply of PDS ration, villagers of Icchapur in Balikuda block on Friday detained the local panchayat executive officer (PEO) for around two hours. The irate villagers took the step as the PEO Pramod Kumar Beura refused to take up distribution of PDS commodities in the panchayat. Following the refusal by Beura, Civil Supply officials tagged nearly 770 PDS beneficiaries of Icchapur with another retailer Mangala Chandi self-help group (SHG).

However, Icchapur sarpanch, who was miffed with the PEO’s non-cooperation in PDS distribution, did not hand over the machine required for identification of beneficiaries to the SHG. The resulting delay in ration provision led to discontentment among the villagers. When the PEO arrived at Icchapur on Friday to distribute financial assistance to construction workers, irate villagers led by former panchyat samiti member Artabandhu Biswal detained Beura demanding immediate supply of PDS ration.

Beura informed Balikuda BDO about his situation following which local police rushed to spot and rescued him. The PEO has lodged an FIR with Balikuda police against villagers. Balikuda IIC Sarbeswer Behera said police have registered a case against 15 persons including Biswal. Investigation is on and no one has been arrested so far. On other hand, many retailers are yet to distribute PDS commodities among genuine beneficiaries. Besides, there have also been reports of retailers giving less quantity of rice to beneficiaries by tampering with the weighing machine.

Residents of Biridi block alleged that though tokens were provided 20 days back, schools are yet to receive rice under MDM.District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said the administration is taking all necessary steps to provide PDS ration to beneficiaries during the lockdown.