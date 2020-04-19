48 hr extension to shutdown  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Saturday extended the containment zone status for the Covid-19 hotspot across three km radius of Bisra block headquarter for another 48 hours till 11.30 am of April 20. The area was notified as containment zone on April 12 after detection of two positive cases from the Ashiyana Colony of Bisra block headquarter area. It is the third extension order to allow complete active medical surveillance and total sanitisation of the locality.