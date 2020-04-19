Odisha government issues SOP for construction work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government, which has extended the lockdown in the entire State to May 3 in line with the Centre, has started preparing for easing restrictions on several sectors as per the revised guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Along with agriculture and allied activities, the MHA guidelines have also allowed construction works in various sectors during the second phase of the nationwide lockdown by easing restrictions from April 20. The State Government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the workers engaged in such activities following fresh instructions issued by the Centre.

According to the SOP issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), contractors and construction companies must monitor the health of the workers in view of the heatwave condition in the State. They should also ensure that the labourers follow the social distancing guidelines at the construction sites and wear masks.

Additional Chief Secretary and SRC Pradeep Jena, in his letter, has directed the department heads, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and the Collectors to ensure adherence to the SOP in construction sites. Besides, they have been strictly directed to ensure that labourers above 60 years and those having flu symptoms like cough and cold are not engaged for work at any construction sites.

The Works department has also directed its officials and engineers to ensure adherence to the SOP issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible heatwave condition.