Odisha woman refused entry by sons, dies

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old ailing woman who was denied entry into the houses of her two sons over fear of having contracted coronavirus, breathed her last at the district headquarters hospital on Friday. The woman of Ranahata village in Raghunathpur block had been staying in Bhubaneswar with another elderly man. She used to earn her livelihood through menial jobs in the city. She had fallen ill earlier this month and was brought to her village in an ambulance by her companion on April 13.

The woman had married a widower with a son in the village. The couple later had a son and the husband had passed away subsequently. Her stepson is staying with his wife and two children at Ranahata village while her own son resides in Jaisola village under the same panchayat with his family.

Both the sons did not accept her and refused to keep their mother in their home for fear of the virus. More shockingly, they did not even come forward to take her to the hospital or the isolation centre in the village.

Moved by her plight, local sarpanch Abhimanyu Nayak took her to the Tarikunda primary health centre from where she was shifted to the isolation facility set up at Jaisola High School.

On Friday, the woman complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain following which she was shifted to the district headquarters hospital here where she breathed her last. Her swab sample was collected and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for Covid-19 testing.

In a similar incident, one Sudarsan Swain of Jaisola, staying with his wife in Cuttack, had returned to the village last week to collect PDS ration. However, denied entry into the village, they had to return to Cuttack. The couple alleged that they were humiliated by the villagers. Tarikunda outpost officer-in-charge Susant Panda said police tried to convince the villagers to allow Sudarsan to enter the village but the latter did not relent. He said the police had also tried to convince the deceased woman’s sons to allow her into their house but they refused citing a family dispute.