RPF constables sew masks in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The constables of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken up an initiative to stitch masks for their colleagues and the underprivileged who can’t afford it.RPF constables Mamata Bhoi and Sridhar Barik are stitching over 50 masks a day, the cloth for which has been procured by their seniors from Cuttack. “We started stitching masks about a week back and have stitched 500 so far,” said Bhoi.

A RPF officer said though the passenger train services have been suspended the personnel are performing their duties to keep the station and its property secured. They too need masks to be safe and those being stitched will be distributed among them, the officer said. “There are about 900 RPF personnel working under Khurda Road Division. “After distribution among the personnel, masks will be given to among slum dwellers staying near the railway station here,” he added.

RPF also plan to provide masks to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). On Wednesday, RPF officers distributed about 1,000 masks at Bisheswar Colony here.