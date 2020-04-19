Sugarcane farmers worried over absence of transport, buyers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/JAGATSINGHPUR : Sugarcane farmers in the coastal districts of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are a worried lot. Although crops are ready to be harvested and procured, the sugar factories that assured them to buy the stock are yet to do so due to the ongoing lockdown.Around 30,000 sugarcane farmers in Kendrapara and 600 growers in Jagatsinghpur are in dire straits owing to lack of transport facility and absence of buyers. Summer is the peak season for sugarcane harvesting in the districts. Usually by this time, traders and mills start procuring sugarcane from the farmers.

But, this year, the prospect of harvested sugarcane drying up if not sold soon has the farmers worried, said farmers’ leader and president of Kendrapara unit of Krusaka Sabha, Umesh Chandra Singh. Sugarcane from the districts is procured by Dhenkanal-based Shakti Sugar Ltd but the mill is closed due to the lockdown. “We have written a letter to the Agriculture Minister urging him to reopen the mill to mitigate the farmers’ woes,” Singh said.

Sarat Rout of Jagannathpur village said he had harvested sugarcane on his farm last month. “It is high time the Government allowed traders and mill owners to collect sugarcane from us,” he said. On the other hand for traders, barricading of villages has posed a major problem as vehicles cannot enter the areas to procure the cane. Kendrapara ADM Niranjan Sethi said the farmers have been allowed to sell their produce in mandis. “We hope the sugarcane farmers will soon be able to sell their produce,” he said. Officials of Shakti Sugar Ltd said transportation of sugarcane can only be started after the lockdown is lifted.